AMD RDNA 3 GPU with DP2.0 UHBR20: up to 10K 60Hz + 8K 120Hz + 4K 240Hz

AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs should support DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR20 (80Gbp) offering up to 8K 60Hz and 4K 240Hz.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 26 2022 5:17 AM CDT
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 GPU architecture will debut later this year, with major testing going on right now: one of those tests involves the confirmation of the next-gen DisplayPort 2.0 standard on Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards of the future.

AMD RDNA 3 GPU with DP2.0 UHBR20: up to 10K 60Hz + 8K 120Hz + 4K 240Hz 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new tweet discovered by "Kepler," we see that AMD has kicked off putting patches for DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR (Ultra-High-Bit-Rate) certification. DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR comes in UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20 standards with varying bandwidth, resolution, and refresh rate support.

Why do we need DP2.0 UHBR20? Well, 16K at 60Hz (with DSC) is pretty damn impressive... the same goes for 10K @ 60Hz, and what will be my favorite: 4K @ 240Hz. All over a single cable.

AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs should have DisplayPort 2.0 UHBR20, capable of 80Gbps of bandwidth: quite the upgrade over HDMI 2.1 which has 48Gbps of bandwidth, and DisplayPort 1.4a with 32.4Gbps of bandwidth. In the patches titled "DML changes for DCN32/321" we see that AMD is preparing for DisplayPort UHBR20 mode on its Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs.

AMD RDNA 3 GPU with DP2.0 UHBR20: up to 10K 60Hz + 8K 120Hz + 4K 240Hz 522 | TweakTown.com

Single-display resolutions:

  • One 16K (15360 x 8460) display @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • One 10K (10240 x 4320) display @ 60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual-display resolutions:

  • Two 8K (7680 x 4320) displays @ 120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • Two 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple-display resolutions:

  • Three 10K (10240 x 4320) displays @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • Three 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

