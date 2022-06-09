The Last of Us PS5 remake leaked by Sony's own PlayStation storefront

Sony accidentally leaks its PlayStation 5 exclusive The Last of Us remake via its proprietary PlayStation Direct storefront.

UPDATE: Sony has officially announced The Last of Us Remake for PS5 and PC.

"We wanted to give people the definitive version of the original game that wasn't encumbered by technology, and we achieved that on PS5 and PC," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said. The game will run at 60FPS on PS5.

Sony has accidentally leaked one of its biggest PlayStation 5 games and spoiled the surprise for everyone.

The Last of Us remake is real, and it's coming to PlayStation 5 in September. The news wasn't officially announced on the PlayStation Blog, but instead accidentally announced via a PlayStation Direct storefront listing that went live sooner than it should've.

According to the listing, which has now been pulled. The Last of Us Remake will release on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022 as a fully-priced $69.99 next-gen game. Naughty Dog is also developing the game for PC to help Sony fulfill its new expansion onto the platform.