Xbox boss says he's no longer trying to get all gamers over to Xbox

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has said during a recent interview that he is no longer trying to get PC and PlayStation gamers over to Xbox.

TL;DR: Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated that the company is no longer focused on moving all gamers to the Xbox platform. Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer stated that the company is no longer focused on moving all gamers to the Xbox platform.

Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said during a recent interview that he's no longer trying to get all gamers over to the Xbox platform.

Spencer recently appeared on the XboxEra podcast, where he discussed the recent industry-shifting moves of Xbox and how the company is now releasing its products on competing platforms. Spencer was asked about his thoughts about the split Xbox has when one of its games is purchased on a competing storefront, such as Steam or now PlayStation. Spencer was asked to talk about people suggesting that Sony is using the 30% they acquire when an Xbox game is purchased on its storefront to reduce Xbox's standing in the market.

The Microsoft Gaming CEO echoed similar statements he had made in the past, saying that game titles and franchises are what Xbox wants to deliver to gamers, regardless of the platform. "I would love to make all of the money for all of the games that we ship right, like obviously we make more on our own platform. It's one of the reasons that investing in our own platform is important." Adding, "But there are people, whether it's their libraries on a PlayStation or Nintendo, whether it's they like the controller better, they just like the games that are there."