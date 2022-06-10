All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay shows amazing next-gen upgrades

Infinity Ward shows off the fruits of its labor, revealing next-gen graphics with impressive in-game footage of Modern Warfare 2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Jun 10 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 isn't just a new game. It represents the evolution of the Call of Duty franchise using Infinity Ward's new shared games engine, which unifies Warzone and mainline games for the first time ever. Billed as the "most advanced Call of Duty yet," new gameplay footage backs up these claims with some impressive visuals and smooth performance.

Modern Warfare 2's first gameplay footage reveals a snippet of the Dark Water campaign mission and is actually an idea showcase of physics, graphics, effects, and the new emergent AI. The complexity of the wave and water effects mixed in with real-time weather and realistic, reflective lighting across all sources, coupled with the seamless lighting transitions, explosions, and the general high-resolution textures mesh extremely well with the smooth FPS throughout the demo.

"It's such a big moment for Modern Warfare 2 and everything that Infinity Ward has built, but it really marks the step-change--what we're calling a transformational moment for the entire franchise. You're going to see incredible rendering, incredible graphics, all the things that will be in the game itself built all-in-one shared engine now across Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 going forward," Activision's head of Call of Duty Johanna Faries said during the Summer Game Fest.

Faries also commented on Warzone 2.0, the new standalone battle royale game that is releasing alongside Modern Warfare 2. The new Warzone will reset all progress and will be separate from the existing Warzone released in 2020.

"There's a lot of chatter about the new Warzone experience that we're affectionately calling Warzone 2.0. There will be a standalone Warzone experience for current existing players as well, so we're going to feed the entire community there," she said.

"All eyes on the 28th, Warzone coming to mobile as well for players on the go, we're on Steam, it's just a big moment and there's going to be a lot more to come in the months to follow.

"There's some chatter about seeing High Rise and other elements. We will be get into the details of Warzone 2.0 for sure. It will be an extension of the Modern Warfare 2 universe so all the more reason why we think this game, this moment, is such an important title for all of us looking ahead. Like we said, we're having a bold vision for the entire future of the franchise. We're in position. We're really excited."

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases October 28, 2022 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay shows amazing next-gen upgrades 01 | TweakTown.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.