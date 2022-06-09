All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

PlayStation Plus will have even harder time competing with Game Pass

Microsoft reiterates a major feature that will make it even harder for PlayStation Plus to compete with Xbox Game Pass service.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Jun 9 2022 9:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft reiterates a major new feature coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers that will make it even harder for Sony's PlayStation plus to compete.

PlayStation Plus will have even harder time competing with Game Pass 22 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The console wars have transformed into the service wars; Microsoft has won the service market with its ultra-valuable Game Pass subscription, but Sony is swooping in with its new 3-tiered PlayStation Plus. Each service has its own strengths and weaknesses. Game Pass includes day-one first-party games, and PlayStation Plus boasts a mighty 740 game library across six console generations.

Today Xbox Game Pass packed on some more muscle. Microsoft announced that Xbox games that subscribers already own will soon be available for cloud streaming. "We're excited to share that later this year, it's our intent to roll out the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play, from the cloud, select games they already own or have purchased outside the Xbox Game Pass library," Microsoft wrote on the Xbox Wire.

This is a big benefit for multiple use-cases, including gamers without consoles. Game Pass cloud streaming brings Xbox games to multiple platforms all without a console. Subscribers can stream games to their PC browsers, their phones, and starting on June 30, directly to new Samsung TVs with a dedicated app. Streaming offers full cloud-based save access so users can simply pick up and play exactly where they left off across all devices.

Features like these should help spark adoption and retention for Game Pass. Microsoft has said Xbox Game Pass has over 25 million subscribers.

PlayStation Plus will have even harder time competing with Game Pass 4 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Halo Infinite - Xbox One and Series X | S

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$42.07
$43.14$43.49$46.64
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2022 at 8:37 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.