All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AI bot trained with 4chan content turned into a 'hate speech machine'

The AI bot GPT-4chan was created by YouTuber Yannic Kilcher and allowed to run rampant on 4chan for a day in an 'unethical' prank.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The artificial intelligence (AI) bot was trained by YouTuber Yannic Kilcher using content from 4chan.

Kilcher dubbed his bot GPT-4chan, referencing the successor to the GPT-3 language model developed by Open AI that uses deep learning to generate text. Kilcher's bot was trained on 3.3 million threads from /pol/, the "Politically Incorrect" imageboard on 4chan for political discussion. As a result, he has created "the most horrible model on the internet."

"The model was good in a terrible sense. It perfectly encapsulated the mix of offensiveness, nihilism, trolling, and deep distrust of any information whatsoever that permeates most posts on /pol/," Kilcher said in his video on the project.

Kilcher ran nine instances of the bot and allowed them to post for a full 24 hours on /pol/, resulting in approximately a cumulative 15,000 posts, making up over ten percent of all posts made that day on the imageboard. Lauren Oakden-Rayner from the Royal Adelaide Hospital and the Australian Institute for Machine Learning took to Twitter to describe the prank as unethical after it "posted over 30k vile comments online."

"Open science and software are wonderful principles but must be balanced against potential harm. Medical research has a strong ethics culture because we have an awful history of causing harm to people, usually from disempowered groups ... he performed human experiments without informing users, without consent or oversight. This breaches every principle of human research ethics," said Oakden-Rayner.

For more information on this story, check out this article.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: The Milky Way may have four 'malicious extraterrestrial civilizations'

Read more: This NASA spacecraft has caught stunning footage from around Jupiter

Read more: Val Kilmer's voice in 'Top Gun: Maverick' was entirely AI-generated

AI bot trained with 4chan content turned into a 'hate speech machine' 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Sad Pepe 4Chan Dank Rare Pepes Enamel Lapel Pin

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$7.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2022 at 4:16 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:vice.com, youtube.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.