Computer Systems

Palit unleashes its new Pandora: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SUPER turned into Mini AI hardware

Palit unveils Pandora: its first Mini AI Hardware powered by NVIDIA's new Jetson Orin NX SUPER, becoming Palit's first AI computer for generative AI.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Palit has launched its first "Mini AI hardware," the Pandora system, designed for AI inference and machine learning. Running on Ubuntu and supporting NVIDIA SDK, it targets enthusiasts and small developers. Compact and lightweight, Pandora is equipped with a 128GB SSD and excels in smart retail, education, robotics, and generative AI applications. Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SUPER module, it offers high-performance edge AI computing with configurations of 8GB and 16GB, delivering 117 and

Palit has just unveiled its first "Mini AI hardware" with the launch of its new Pandora system, check it out:

The new Palit Pandora system has been built specifically for AI inference, machine learning, and other AI-focused tasks, with the Pandora running the Ubuntu operating system, and supports NVIDIA SDK for AI acceleration. Pandora has been made for enthusiasts and small developers who want an AI-focused system, ready for multiple fields.

This includes smart retail, education, robotics, generative AI applications, and more. Palit explains: "Compact at 121mm x 145mm x 66mm and weighing only 470g, Pandora is ideal for space-constrained environments. Pre-installed with a 128GB SSD, Ubuntu OS, and JetPack SDK 6.1.1, Pandora is ready for AI deployment, excelling in smart retail, education, robotics, and generative AI applications".

"As a leader in graphics card industry, PALIT has expanded its graphics technology expertise into the AI domain through deeper collaboration with NVIDIA. Pandora, powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SUPER module is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations. It delivers 117 and 157 AI TOPS respectively, addressing the demand for high-performance edge AI computing".

  • 🛒Smart Retail: Pandora analyzes customer demographics in real time, enabling retailers to deliver personalized advertisements via digital signage.
  • 💡Smart Education: Pandora uses object recognition and Text-to-Speech (TTS) to provide real-time, interactive teaching tools.
  • 🤖 Robotics & Automation: Pandora's extensive I/O options and the integration with NVIDIA Isaac and ROS2 make it ideal for robotics and automation.
  • 🖥️ Generative AI: Handles demanding workloads like NLP, content creation, and computer vision.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

