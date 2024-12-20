Palit unleashes its new Pandora: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SUPER turned into Mini AI hardware

Palit unveils Pandora: its first Mini AI Hardware powered by NVIDIA's new Jetson Orin NX SUPER, becoming Palit's first AI computer for generative AI.

Palit has just unveiled its first "Mini AI hardware" with the launch of its new Pandora system, check it out:

The new Palit Pandora system has been built specifically for AI inference, machine learning, and other AI-focused tasks, with the Pandora running the Ubuntu operating system, and supports NVIDIA SDK for AI acceleration. Pandora has been made for enthusiasts and small developers who want an AI-focused system, ready for multiple fields.

This includes smart retail, education, robotics, generative AI applications, and more. Palit explains: "Compact at 121mm x 145mm x 66mm and weighing only 470g, Pandora is ideal for space-constrained environments. Pre-installed with a 128GB SSD, Ubuntu OS, and JetPack SDK 6.1.1, Pandora is ready for AI deployment, excelling in smart retail, education, robotics, and generative AI applications".

"As a leader in graphics card industry, PALIT has expanded its graphics technology expertise into the AI domain through deeper collaboration with NVIDIA. Pandora, powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SUPER module is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations. It delivers 117 and 157 AI TOPS respectively, addressing the demand for high-performance edge AI computing".

