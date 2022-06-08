Fortnite could transform into a FPS with new first-person camera mode

Epic Games is currently experimenting with a first-person camera view for Fortnite, could transform into a fully-fledged FPS soon.

Fortnite could transform into a fully-fledged battle royale FPS soon and take on Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

Known insider and Fortnite news reporter HYPEX says that Epic Games is currently experimenting more with a first-person camera view in Fortnite, possibly in the next season. Fans have been clamoring for some sort of FPS mode for a while now, and this new first-person view could be a great fit for Fortnite's newer Zero Build mode.

If first-person is added, it's likely that Epic will allow gamers to switch between third-person and first-person in specific gametypes. Going first-person would impact cosmetics quite a bit and gamers wouldn't be able to see the outfits they spent money on. At the same time, it's possible Epic could be working on an FPS-only mode with special cosmetics and weapon trinkets.

It's worth mentioning that a first-person camera was spotted in Fortnite back in 2020.