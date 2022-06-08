New Google streaming device spotted in FCC testing

Earlier this year rumors started swirling that Google was working on a "less expensive" version of their Chromecast video streaming dongle. It would make sense for Google to offer a device for the market segment that does not need a device that supports more than a 1080p resolution as the current model supports 4K HDR.

Recently it has been revealed that Google has submitted a device, G454V, for review to the FCC. In the filing, it is described as a "wireless device", which in the past Google has used the same description for products like the Nest Audio, Chromecast Voice Remote, and Daydream View Controller.

From the filing, the device supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The biggest reveal of what this device could possibly be comes from its description in the test configuration, which describes it as a wireless streaming device. Additionally, the unit is being tested with a remote control device being described in the FCC testing documentation.

Google releasing a new, lower-end model would give Google the ability to better compete with low cost offerings from Roku and Amazon. Many of the Chromecast faithful have been holding out hope that Google would update their current model with additional storage and RAM. Even though a device has been submitted to the FCC for approval, not every device submitted to review makes it to the market. Even though this occasionally happens, it is a pretty good sign of an upcoming launch as manufacturers make their typically make such submissions to the FCC as a final step in a product's development cycle. As of now though pricing and release dates have not been announced by Google.