New Google streaming device spotted in FCC testing

New Google streaming device spotted passing though the FCC in recently uncovered filing with the US government for testing.

Published Wed, Jun 8 2022 12:28 AM CDT
Earlier this year rumors started swirling that Google was working on a "less expensive" version of their Chromecast video streaming dongle. It would make sense for Google to offer a device for the market segment that does not need a device that supports more than a 1080p resolution as the current model supports 4K HDR.

New Google streaming device spotted in FCC testing 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Recently it has been revealed that Google has submitted a device, G454V, for review to the FCC. In the filing, it is described as a "wireless device", which in the past Google has used the same description for products like the Nest Audio, Chromecast Voice Remote, and Daydream View Controller.

From the filing, the device supports 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. The biggest reveal of what this device could possibly be comes from its description in the test configuration, which describes it as a wireless streaming device. Additionally, the unit is being tested with a remote control device being described in the FCC testing documentation.

New Google streaming device spotted in FCC testing 2 | TweakTown.com

Google releasing a new, lower-end model would give Google the ability to better compete with low cost offerings from Roku and Amazon. Many of the Chromecast faithful have been holding out hope that Google would update their current model with additional storage and RAM. Even though a device has been submitted to the FCC for approval, not every device submitted to review makes it to the market. Even though this occasionally happens, it is a pretty good sign of an upcoming launch as manufacturers make their typically make such submissions to the FCC as a final step in a product's development cycle. As of now though pricing and release dates have not been announced by Google.

Rob writes about networking technology, smart home technology as well as mid-market and enterprise hardware solutions. For 21 years his company has consulted in the government, mid-market, small business sectors. The firm he founded is based on creating solutions for their clients with the understanding of what they were not getting from other industry consultants. He continues to develop long-term technology strategies and providing analytical services for his clients.

