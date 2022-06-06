All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy XIV expected to make 'considerable earnings' this year

Final Fantasy XIV is expected to make a 'considerable earnings contribution' this fiscal year, hinting a new expansion is coming.

Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 12:58 PM CDT
Final Fantasy XIV is likely getting a major new expansion throughout 2022 and early 2023.

Square Enix has big plans for Final Fantasy XIV throughout 2022. The MMORPG did extremely well last year--so well that it helped Square Enix make record earnings. FY21's record operating profits were driven by significant increase in MMO segment earnings thanks in part to Final Fantasy XIV's Endwalker expansion. The segment generated $511.176 million throughout the year, and comprised nearly a quarter of all net sales revenues (~22%).

This trend is expected to continue this year, too. This strongly indicates another major expansion is set to release sometime in FY23. "In particular, we are extremely pleased with the performance of Final Fantasy XIV. We are expecting a considerable earnings contribution again in FY2023/3," Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda said in a recent presentation.

Square Enix is spending considerable revenues on games development. It's content production account, which is basically a big piggy bank to fund new titles, reached an all-time high of $792 million last year.

The company plans to release Forspoken this year, and other major titles include Final Fantasy XVI in Summer 2023. A new Just Cause game has also entered development.

NEWS SOURCE:hd.square-enix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

