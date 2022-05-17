Final Fantasy franchise sales: Top-selling Final Fantasy games ranked

Final Fantasy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and the series has amassed and incredible slate of multi-million selling games. So what's the best-selling Final Fantasy to date?

Today Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies worldwide. Out of curiosity, I looked over the top-selling Final Fantasy games to see how FF15 fit into the mix. It turns out Final Fantasy 15 is tied for the fourth best-selling mainline franchise game. The original Final Fantasy 7, however, beats all others with a mighty 18 million+ units sold.

Note that this does not include all sales from every Final Fantasy game, and that some data may not be accurate. This is by no means a complete register of all sales throughout the franchise's three-decade span but more of a softer reference point to gauge overall success.

Final Fantasy Historical Sales