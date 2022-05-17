All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Final Fantasy franchise sales: Top-selling Final Fantasy games ranked

What's the best-selling Final Fantasy game? Compiled data shows the top-selling games in Square Enix's beloved RPG series.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, May 17 2022 3:09 PM CDT
Final Fantasy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and the series has amassed and incredible slate of multi-million selling games. So what's the best-selling Final Fantasy to date?

Final Fantasy franchise sales: Top-selling Final Fantasy games ranked 1 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies worldwide. Out of curiosity, I looked over the top-selling Final Fantasy games to see how FF15 fit into the mix. It turns out Final Fantasy 15 is tied for the fourth best-selling mainline franchise game. The original Final Fantasy 7, however, beats all others with a mighty 18 million+ units sold.

Final Fantasy franchise sales: Top-selling Final Fantasy games ranked 22 | TweakTown.com

Note that this does not include all sales from every Final Fantasy game, and that some data may not be accurate. This is by no means a complete register of all sales throughout the franchise's three-decade span but more of a softer reference point to gauge overall success.

Final Fantasy Historical Sales

  • FF7 18.45
  • FF14 10.9
  • FF6 10.17
  • FF15 10
  • FF4 10
  • FF10 9.75
  • FF8 9.65
  • FF13 7.7
  • FF12 7.2
  • FF10-2 6.73
  • FF7 Compilation 5.94
  • FF9 5.93
  • FF4 After Years 5
  • FF7 Remake 5
  • FF3 4.8
  • FF5 3.96
  • FF13-2 3.6
  • FF2 2.52
  • FF11 2.28
  • Type-0 2
  • FF1 1.3
  • Lightning Returns 1.2
NEWS SOURCE:vgsales.fandom.com

