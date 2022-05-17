Final Fantasy franchise sales: Top-selling Final Fantasy games ranked
What's the best-selling Final Fantasy game? Compiled data shows the top-selling games in Square Enix's beloved RPG series.
Final Fantasy is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and the series has amassed and incredible slate of multi-million selling games. So what's the best-selling Final Fantasy to date?
Today Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XV has sold 10 million copies worldwide. Out of curiosity, I looked over the top-selling Final Fantasy games to see how FF15 fit into the mix. It turns out Final Fantasy 15 is tied for the fourth best-selling mainline franchise game. The original Final Fantasy 7, however, beats all others with a mighty 18 million+ units sold.
Note that this does not include all sales from every Final Fantasy game, and that some data may not be accurate. This is by no means a complete register of all sales throughout the franchise's three-decade span but more of a softer reference point to gauge overall success.
Final Fantasy Historical Sales
- FF7 18.45
- FF14 10.9
- FF6 10.17
- FF15 10
- FF4 10
- FF10 9.75
- FF8 9.65
- FF13 7.7
- FF12 7.2
- FF10-2 6.73
- FF7 Compilation 5.94
- FF9 5.93
- FF4 After Years 5
- FF7 Remake 5
- FF3 4.8
- FF5 3.96
- FF13-2 3.6
- FF2 2.52
- FF11 2.28
- Type-0 2
- FF1 1.3
- Lightning Returns 1.2