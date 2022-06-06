All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Oops: Seasonic teases AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs

AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs get leaked by Seasonic, and their wattage calculator. Someone's in trouble!

Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 9:48 PM CDT
AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs aren't official yet, but Seasonic is jumping the gun with its new wattage calculator... accidentally pre-announcing some of the cards.

The new Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7800 XT, and Radeon RX 7700 XT were all teased in the wattage calculator -- which lets users estimate their PC power requirements with various parts -- and includes AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.

In these estimates, which we're not holding much up to... the Radeon RX 7900 XT requires a 750W PSU for the GPU, and an 850W PSU if you include an 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU. The slightly cut-down Radeon RX 7800 XT will reportedly have the same power supply requirements, while there's 100W less power required for the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will be more power efficient than NVIDIA's upcoming Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. NVIDIA will be outlaying its new GPUs with 16-pin power connectors (at least in the FE cards) with power numbers of the cards ranging up to 800W with some rumors.

