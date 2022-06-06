Oops: Seasonic teases AMD's next-gen Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs get leaked by Seasonic, and their wattage calculator. Someone's in trouble!
AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs aren't official yet, but Seasonic is jumping the gun with its new wattage calculator... accidentally pre-announcing some of the cards.
The new Radeon RX 7900 XT, Radeon RX 7800 XT, and Radeon RX 7700 XT were all teased in the wattage calculator -- which lets users estimate their PC power requirements with various parts -- and includes AMD's new Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards.
In these estimates, which we're not holding much up to... the Radeon RX 7900 XT requires a 750W PSU for the GPU, and an 850W PSU if you include an 8-core AMD Ryzen CPU. The slightly cut-down Radeon RX 7800 XT will reportedly have the same power supply requirements, while there's 100W less power required for the Radeon RX 7700 XT.
AMD's upcoming RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs will be more power efficient than NVIDIA's upcoming Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. NVIDIA will be outlaying its new GPUs with 16-pin power connectors (at least in the FE cards) with power numbers of the cards ranging up to 800W with some rumors.