DDR5 RAM drops in price: 20% cheaper in a month so far

DDR5 memory pricing is coming down slowly, with DDR5-4800 memory now 20% cheaper in the last month alone: ready for AMD Zen 4.

DDR5 memory is slowly getting cheaper, with prices of DDR5 memory dropping 20% in the last month alone according to ComputerBase.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

ComputerBase has been keeping a close eye on DDR5 memory pricing, with DDR5-4800 memory dropping down to under 5 EUR per gigabyte: 20% cheaper over the last month alone. ComputerBase has an awesome price tracker, that includes over 200 different DDR5 memory kits, with the standard 32GB DDR5-4800 desktop SO-DIMM kit (the JEDEC standard) costing 154 EUR, down from nearly 450 EUR at the start of the year, and down from 250+ EUR in February and March 2022.

The site also noticed price drops for U-DIMM memory, with 16GB modules of DDR5 memory -- Kingston DDR5-4800 memory for example, in a single 16GB DIMM -- costs 42 EUR. This is a huge reduction as well, as it was 99 EUR back in February.