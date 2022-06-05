All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DDR5 RAM drops in price: 20% cheaper in a month so far

DDR5 memory pricing is coming down slowly, with DDR5-4800 memory now 20% cheaper in the last month alone: ready for AMD Zen 4.

Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 11:21 PM CDT
DDR5 memory is slowly getting cheaper, with prices of DDR5 memory dropping 20% in the last month alone according to ComputerBase.

ComputerBase has been keeping a close eye on DDR5 memory pricing, with DDR5-4800 memory dropping down to under 5 EUR per gigabyte: 20% cheaper over the last month alone. ComputerBase has an awesome price tracker, that includes over 200 different DDR5 memory kits, with the standard 32GB DDR5-4800 desktop SO-DIMM kit (the JEDEC standard) costing 154 EUR, down from nearly 450 EUR at the start of the year, and down from 250+ EUR in February and March 2022.

The site also noticed price drops for U-DIMM memory, with 16GB modules of DDR5 memory -- Kingston DDR5-4800 memory for example, in a single 16GB DIMM -- costs 42 EUR. This is a huge reduction as well, as it was 99 EUR back in February.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, computerbase.de

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

