Zelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996

Check out these screenshots of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64 way back in 1996, which was two years before its launch.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Jun 5 2022 11:15 AM CDT
What did Ocarina of Time look like way back in 1996? Not much different that it did on release, actually,

The Old Net.com opens up a temporal wormhole to a distant time far ago--a time when games were feature-complete at launch, and a time when 3D was brand new. It was November 1996, the Nintendo 64 had released months ago, and we just got to see a prototype in-development version of Ocarina of Time at Nintendo Space World in Shoshinkai, Japan. Ah, those were the days.

Using the Old Net website, I was able to travel down a little rabbit hole to the past and uncover some interesting Zelda 64 screenshots from 1996, which was two years before Ocarina of Time launched. It's a fascinating look at one of the best games ever made before it was technically one of the best games ever made, and honestly, the prototype doesn't look much different than the final game.

With Breath of the Wild 2 on the horizon, we thought it was interesting to wind the clock back 16 years and discover the franchise's early 3D beginnings.

Zelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 1 | TweakTown.comZelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 2 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
Zelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 3 | TweakTown.comZelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 4 | TweakTown.com
Zelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 6 | TweakTown.com
Zelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 5 | TweakTown.comZelda 64 prototype shows what Ocarina of Time looked like in 1996 7 | TweakTown.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch

NEWS SOURCE:theoldnet.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

