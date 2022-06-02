Intel 13th Gen Core 'Raptor Lake' CPU spotted, with Intel Arc A770 GPU

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Meteor Lake" CPUs will debut later this year, but have been spotted again... this time, next to an Intel Arc desktop GPU.

The CPU that was tested was discovered by TUM_APISAK with its increased 24 cores and 32 threads of Raptor Lake CPU power, with 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, and an unreleased Arc Alchemist a770 desktop GPU. You'll notice that the Intel Arc a770 GPU only has 1GB of VRAM, but it's a GPU that doesn't exist right now, so it's not being detected correctly.

Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPU with its 24C/32T of processing power was spotted in engineering sample (ES) form with a 2.4GHz base clock, and 4.6GHz boost clock. We should expect more concrete details on frequency in the coming days and weeks, with Intel's current-gen 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs seeing much higher (5GHz+) frequencies, and AMD's upcoming Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 series CPUs are going to be pushing past 5.5GHz+ without an issue when they debut later this year.

Intel is reportedly cranking up the CPU clocks on its Raptor Lake CPUs, where we might see the dizzying silicon heights of 5.8GHz. Intel is going to be throwing everything it can at the 13th Gen Core CPUs, with higher CPU clocks, more cache, and more cores.

We can expect the new Raptor Lake CPUs to arrive with up to 24 cores and 32 threads, with Intel promising "up to double digit performance boost" as well as "enhanced overclocking features". There'll be a new AI M.2 module, while Raptor Lake will be socket-compatible with Alder Lake systems (no motherboard upgrade).

Intel Core i9 K-Series (8 Golden + 16 Grace) = 24 Cores / 32 Threads / 68 MB?

Intel Core i7 K-Series (8 Golden + 8 Grace) = 16 Cores / 24 Threads / 54 MB?

Intel Core i5 K-Series (6 Golden + 8 Grace) = 14 Cores / 20 Threads / 44 MB?

Intel Core i5 S-Series (6 Golden + 4 Grace) = 14 Cores / 16 Threads / 37 MB?

Intel Core i3 S-Series (4 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 8 Threads / 20 MB?

Intel Pentium S-Series (2 Golden + 0 Grace) = 4 Cores / 4 Threads / 10 MB?

The above list is what we could expect from Intel's new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs (and their boosted cache amounts).