Chipotle adopts cryptocurrency payments for all stores across the US

Chipotle, one of America's largest fast-food chains, has announced it has adopted cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin and ETH.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 5:20 AM CDT
Chipotle has announced it will be adopting cryptocurrency payments across thousands of its stores throughout the United States.

The massive Mexican-style fast-food chain announced that it will be accepting cryptocurrency payments through the digital payment platform Flexa, which supports nearly 100 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Reports indicate that Chipotle will be accepting payments via the Flexa app across its 3,000 restaurants.

According to a Medium article by Flexa, in celebration of Chipotle adopting digital currency payments, Flexa will be giving everyone 10% off their next Chipotle order through the Flexa app. For individuals interested in claiming their free 10% off, you will need to download the Gemini or SPEDN app, head to your nearest Chipotle restaurant, and proceed to pay with the app.

"The leading fast casual Mexican chain now accepts digital currency nationwide, exclusively through Flexa, and we're celebrating by offering 10% off your next purchase," writes Flexa.

If you are interested in learning more about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:theblockcrypto.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

