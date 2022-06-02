Chipotle adopts cryptocurrency payments for all stores across the US

Chipotle, one of America's largest fast-food chains, has announced it has adopted cryptocurrency payments such as Bitcoin and ETH.

Chipotle has announced it will be adopting cryptocurrency payments across thousands of its stores throughout the United States.

The massive Mexican-style fast-food chain announced that it will be accepting cryptocurrency payments through the digital payment platform Flexa, which supports nearly 100 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Reports indicate that Chipotle will be accepting payments via the Flexa app across its 3,000 restaurants.

According to a Medium article by Flexa, in celebration of Chipotle adopting digital currency payments, Flexa will be giving everyone 10% off their next Chipotle order through the Flexa app. For individuals interested in claiming their free 10% off, you will need to download the Gemini or SPEDN app, head to your nearest Chipotle restaurant, and proceed to pay with the app.

"The leading fast casual Mexican chain now accepts digital currency nationwide, exclusively through Flexa, and we're celebrating by offering 10% off your next purchase," writes Flexa.

