Elon Musk gives Tesla and SpaceX workers a job-threatening ultimatum

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has demanded that his workers spend at least 40 hours a week at the office or leave the company.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently sent out memos to both Tesla and SpaceX executives that state that employees who wish to work remotely will need to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office, or depart from the company/s. Notably, Musk says that if there are any "particularly exceptional" employees for whom this new ruling doesn't work for, he will review those exceptions personally to determine an outcome.

Furthermore, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO reiterated that the "office" is, in this instance, to be a main Tesla office and not a "remote branch office unrelated to the job duties." Musk goes on to give an example of an HR employee that is responsible for Fremont factory human relations having their office in another state.

The leaked emails to Musk's staff have caused some concern for Twitter employees who recently embraced the work-from-home policies following the COVID-19 pandemic. These Twitter workers will likely report to Musk once his acquisition of the social media giant is finalized, hence the preliminary concern.