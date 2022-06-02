All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elon Musk gives Tesla and SpaceX workers a job-threatening ultimatum

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has demanded that his workers spend at least 40 hours a week at the office or leave the company.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 2:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has given Tesla and SpaceX employees an ultimatum, either they come into work 40 hours a week, or they leave their position.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently sent out memos to both Tesla and SpaceX executives that state that employees who wish to work remotely will need to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office, or depart from the company/s. Notably, Musk says that if there are any "particularly exceptional" employees for whom this new ruling doesn't work for, he will review those exceptions personally to determine an outcome.

Furthermore, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO reiterated that the "office" is, in this instance, to be a main Tesla office and not a "remote branch office unrelated to the job duties." Musk goes on to give an example of an HR employee that is responsible for Fremont factory human relations having their office in another state.

The leaked emails to Musk's staff have caused some concern for Twitter employees who recently embraced the work-from-home policies following the COVID-19 pandemic. These Twitter workers will likely report to Musk once his acquisition of the social media giant is finalized, hence the preliminary concern.

Elon Musk gives Tesla and SpaceX workers a job-threatening ultimatum 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$11.99
$11.99$11.99$11.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/2/2022 at 2:01 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.