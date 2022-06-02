All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First US road that will charge electric vehicles will be ready soon

A company has announced big plans to construct the United States' first road that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles.

Published Thu, Jun 2 2022 1:42 AM CDT
The United States will soon be getting its first road that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles that are traveling on the road.

First US road that will charge electric vehicles will be ready soon 01 | TweakTown.com

The company behind the next-generation road is Electreon, and according to the company's press release, the road is set to be constructed in Detroit, Michigan. The road will be able to wirelessly charge electric vehicles with an underground network of charging coils that are connected to an electricity grid. Notably, electric vehicles that aren't equipped with a receiver won't be able to acquire a charge while driving on the road.

Furthermore, the road won't be able to fully charge an EV's battery, especially considering the road's length. However, the road will be able to provide a decent amount of charge that will top up a battery. The amount of charge received will depend on the speed the EV is traveling on the road. Lastly, Electreon has said that EV drivers will be able to create a tab where they can pay for the electricity at a later date. The first wirelessly charging road is expected to completed next year.

NEWS SOURCES:electreon.com, techspot.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

