First US road that will charge electric vehicles will be ready soon

The United States will soon be getting its first road that can wirelessly charge electric vehicles that are traveling on the road.

The company behind the next-generation road is Electreon, and according to the company's press release, the road is set to be constructed in Detroit, Michigan. The road will be able to wirelessly charge electric vehicles with an underground network of charging coils that are connected to an electricity grid. Notably, electric vehicles that aren't equipped with a receiver won't be able to acquire a charge while driving on the road.

Furthermore, the road won't be able to fully charge an EV's battery, especially considering the road's length. However, the road will be able to provide a decent amount of charge that will top up a battery. The amount of charge received will depend on the speed the EV is traveling on the road. Lastly, Electreon has said that EV drivers will be able to create a tab where they can pay for the electricity at a later date. The first wirelessly charging road is expected to completed next year.