All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

France bans English gaming words 'esports' and 'streaming'

French government officially bans gaming terms in English like 'pro gamer', 'streamer' to preserve the purity of the language.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 31 2022 8:08 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The French government is pushing onwards with their fight to preserve the purity of the language, redefining rules on using English gaming terms.

France bans English gaming words 'esports' and 'streaming' 05 | TweakTown.com

Even in the year 2022 filled with gaming, game streamers, YouTubers, influencers, social media, content creators, pro-gamers, and so much more... the French government is banning most of them as they could act as a "barrier to understanding" for non-gamers.

Barrier to understanding for non-gamers... eh? I don't need to know French or English to think what the fresh hell is that... as Engadget reports "That's a solid point, as I can attest that many French non-gamers wouldn't have a clue what a term like "streaming" means"... while I beg to differ. It's 2022 -- I'm sure most people know what "streaming" means -- given how big streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime are in the country. But hey, French people must be a bit slow... they don't know what "streaming" or "professional gamer" mean.

  • Pro-gamer = joueur professional
  • Streamer = joueur-animateur en direct
  • Cloud gaming = jeu video en nuage
  • Esports = jeu video de competition

It'll be interesting to see how French gamer developers and publishers react to this, given how big Ubisoft is and how they have successful gaming franchises... you know, like Rainbow Six: Siege (a massively-popular esports, sorry, jeu video de competition, game) and Far Cry just to name a couple.

Buy at Amazon

Gamechangers: Dreams of BlizzCon

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 4:59 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theguardian.com, thelocal.fr, engadget.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.