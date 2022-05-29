All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS offering major discounts on PC hardware: GPUs, mobos, and more

ASUS launches its new ASUS Infinity campaign: huge discounts for PC components, including GPUs, motherboards, monitors, and more.

Published Sun, May 29 2022 10:57 PM CDT
ASUS has just announced its new ASUS Infinity campaign, slashing prices in a big way on PC components including graphics cards, motherboards, monitors, and more. You can get your PC discount on right here.

ASUS offering major discounts on PC hardware: GPUs, mobos, and more 04 | TweakTown.com

The new ASUS Infinity campaign runs from now, through to the end of June and will cover special promoits through Memorial Day and Father's Day. We're looking at ASUS ROG Strix and TUF Gaming GPUs, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and PRIME motherboards, as well as a slew of "Infinity" monitor deals.

ASUS is working with a bunch of partners, including Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and more... so don't worry, you won't miss out on these deals. There are some rather good deals here, with the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 Ti OC down $300 from $1550 down to $1250... while there's the ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti with $250 off from $1650 to $1400.

  • ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3090 OC graphics card: $100 discount ($1900 down from $2000)
  • ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 OC graphics card: $150 discount ($1749 down from $1900)
  • ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 Ti OC graphics card: $250 discount ($1400 down from $1650)
  • ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti OC graphics card: $300 discount ($1250 down from $1550)
  • ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 OC graphics card: $200 discount ($1200 down from $1400)
  • ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3080 OC graphics card: $250 discount ($1050 down from $1300)
  • ASUS ROG Strix Z690-A GAMING Wi-Fi motherboard: $100 discount ($230 down from $330)
  • ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-PLUS Wi-Fi motherboard: $100 discount ($160 down from $260)
  • ASUS ROG Swift PG279QM gaming monitor: $150 discount ($900 down to $750)

Some words from ASUS: "whether you're looking to upgrade your PC or purchase new accessories, don't stop the game with ASUS Infinity!"

NEWS SOURCES:asus.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

