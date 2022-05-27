All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Amazing moon-shaped ice crystal formation appears on ISS window

A photo taken from a window on the International Space Station by Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov shows a unique ice formation.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Fri, May 27 2022 6:09 AM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 27 2022 6:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Russian cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov has shared a remarkable photo from his view through one of the International Space Station (ISS) windows.

The picture shows ice crystals forming in a pattern very reminiscent of the moon on the inside of a window in the space station, though the real moon is nowhere to be seen in the photo. Beneath the formation is an out-of-focus Earth, peeking into the shot.

Amazing moon-shaped ice crystal formation appears on ISS window 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

After uploading the original photo to Twitter and Telegram, Korsakov posted a follow-up photo the next day. Korsakov's accompanying caption said, "the adventures of the frosty space pattern continue!" and noted that though "the frost has melted, but the condensation pattern remains."

NASA scientist Andrew Hong has previously said that the space station's "windows are a tremendous heat leak, but astronauts need them for ergonomics and also for their research." Similar to the way car windows frost over, it is plausible that as heat radiates away from the windows, they become cool enough for moisture on the window, perhaps from an astronaut's breath, to then freeze.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Buy at Amazon

LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit (864 Pieces)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.61
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2022 at 6:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:futurism.com, twitter.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.