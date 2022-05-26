All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Antec Cannon gaming case: vertical GPU mount on front, or left side

Antec debuts its new open-air Cannon case: lets you mount the GPU vertically on either the front, or the left side of the case.

Published Thu, May 26 2022 8:24 AM CDT
Antec has introduced its new open-air Cannon gaming case, which features a rather unique design -- allowing for your graphics card to be mounted vertically -- on either the front or the left side of the case.

The new Antec Cannon case lets you mount your GPU where your AIO radiator would normally go, with the company including a PCIe 4.0-capable riser in the box. Speaking of radiators, Antec says that its new open-air Cannon PC case can handle 3 x 360mm radiators, simultaneously.

GPU mounting can be done on the left of the Antec Cannon, where you can install your GPU either sideways, or mount it vertically with the GPU bracket. If you GPU is being installed at the front of the case (oh man, that would look SO good) then you can install a water pump adjacent to the motherboard for the ultimate in style + performance + once again, style.

Antec says that the Cannon case can handle triple-slot GPUs like the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 or MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X -- as well as a chunky 270mm-long PSU. If you are going to be throwing in a bunch of storage, then you'll have space for 2 x 2.5-inch SSDs or a single 2.5-inch SSD, a single 2.5-inch drive and/or a single 3.5-inch HDD.

It's not going to be cheap, with Antec's new "elite-tier" Cannon case available for around $500 in the UK right now.

