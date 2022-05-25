All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU

ZOTAC's new VR GO 4.0 wireless gaming backpack: Core i7-11800H 8C/16T CPU + 16GB DDR4 + NVIDIA RTX A4500 GPU with 16GB GDDR6.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 8:29 PM CDT
ZOTAC has just unveiled its new 4th Generation of VR backpacks with the introduction of the new VR GO 4.0 backpack. Check it out:

The new ZOTAC VR GO 4.0 backpack has been designed with the most advanced technologies, with some upgrades to the hardware, design, and more. We have an Intel Core i7-11800H processor (8C/16T), an NVIDIA RTX A4500 with 16GB GDDR6 memory, 16GB of DDR4 RAM + 512GB M.2 SSD + Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

ZOTAC does provide the ability to upgrade your storage + RAM, adding in some top and side-loaded I/O ports. The company has used an "intelligent thermal design" with padded support and strap, as well as "sweatproof wearable materials". It wouldn't be a new VR backpack without ZOTAC's in-house SPECTRA 2.0 RGB lighting, with a battery good enough for up to 50 minutes of playtime.

ZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 04 | TweakTown.comZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 05 | TweakTown.com
ZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 08 | TweakTown.comZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 09 | TweakTown.com

ZOTAC explains: "Strap the next-generation VR GO on your back and experience full immersion with unprecedented freedom of movement and the most reliable connectivity that no wireless VR device can provide.

ZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 06 | TweakTown.comZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 07 | TweakTown.com

"The industry-leading VR Backpack PC is now equipped with more advanced technologies, enabling individual developers and 3D designers to visualize and realize all things creative in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), or Mixed Reality (MR) for VR content development, virtual entertainment, and more technical scenarios. For everyone else, the addition of more powerful hardware allow more immersive experience in VR games".

ZOTAC VR GO 4.0: wireless gaming backpack for VR, with RTX A4500 GPU 10 | TweakTown.com

Feature Highlights:

  • Intel Core i7 8-core/16-thread processor
  • NVIDIA RTX A4500 16GB GDDR6
  • 16GB DDR4 Memory, 512GB M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Pro pre-installed
  • Upgradable storage and memory
  • Top and sideloaded I/O ports
  • Intelligent thermal design
  • Padded support and strap, Sweatproof wearable materials
  • SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting
  • Up to 50 minutes of playtime
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, zotac.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

