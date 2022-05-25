All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Amazon AWS Graviton3 server CPU: triple-socket motherboard support

Amazon AWS Graviton3 instances hit GA: 55 billion transistors, up to 64 cores, 25%+ more performance vs Graviton2, and more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 7:10 PM CDT
Amazon's new AWS Graviton3 CPU instances have reached Georgia, packing support for triple-sockets per motherboard: that's something you don't see every day.

The new Amazon AWS Graviton3 CPU offer up to 64 cores, dual DDR5 memory chips, 55 billion transistors, and over 25% higher performance/core vs. the previous-gen Graviton2 CPU. Amazon is using 7 chiplets on the AWS Graviton3 CPU: 4 memory channels that have 2 x DDR5 channels each, and then 2 x PCIe Gen5 chiplets.

ServeTheHome reports that AWS says the monolithic die + chiplet DDR5 controllers have more consistent latency than chiplet-based CPUs like Intel's Sapphire Rapids (4 main compute dies) and AMD EPYC.

I think the coolest thing here is that Amazon supports an interesting three sockets per server, after decades of 1, or 2, or 4 sockets per server... this is a nice change. The slide above shows the Graviton3 servers, well -- 3 x Graviton3 CPUs -- intro the Nitro networking interface.

NEWS SOURCES:servethehome.com, wccftech.com

