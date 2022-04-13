All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

LG's new C2 OLED TVs are here: 42-inch 4K 120Hz starts from $1400

LG's new 2022 C2 OLED TVs are now available: all with native 4K 120Hz, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports (with full 48Gbps of bandwidth).

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 5:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

LG has just unleashed its new C2 OLED TVs that were originally announced at CES 2022 (the Consumer Electronics Show) in January. They're now for sale, which means LG's smallest OLED is now ready to rock and roll.

LG's new C2 OLED TVs are here: 42-inch 4K 120Hz starts from $1400 04 | TweakTown.com

The new LG 2022 C2 OLED TV series begins with the 42-inch model, but there are 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch C2 OLED TVs for $1400, $1500, $1800, $2500, $3500, and $5500 respectively. The 55-inch through to the 83-inch C2 OLED TVs are 20% brighter than their predecessors, as they're based on LG's brand new OLED.EX panels.

Each of the new LG C2 OLED TVs are native 4K, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports that are upgraded over their predecessors: the full 48Gbps of HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, up from the 40Gbps on the previous models. We also have LG's new α9 Gen5 processor, updated webOS 22, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The new 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV starting at $1400 sounds good, but when you can find LG's current C1 OLED TV -- but in a larger 48-inch size -- for $400+ cheaper, what's the point? LG's C1 48-inch OLED TV is on special, and can be picked up from Amazon right now (at the time of writing, at least) for $996.

Buy at Amazon

LG OLED C1 Series 48' Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV (3840 x 2160), 120Hz (OLED48C1PUB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$996.99
$996.99$996.99$1046.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 1:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.