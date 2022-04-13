LG's new C2 OLED TVs are here: 42-inch 4K 120Hz starts from $1400

LG's new 2022 C2 OLED TVs are now available: all with native 4K 120Hz, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports (with full 48Gbps of bandwidth).

LG has just unleashed its new C2 OLED TVs that were originally announced at CES 2022 (the Consumer Electronics Show) in January. They're now for sale, which means LG's smallest OLED is now ready to rock and roll.

The new LG 2022 C2 OLED TV series begins with the 42-inch model, but there are 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch C2 OLED TVs for $1400, $1500, $1800, $2500, $3500, and $5500 respectively. The 55-inch through to the 83-inch C2 OLED TVs are 20% brighter than their predecessors, as they're based on LG's brand new OLED.EX panels.

Each of the new LG C2 OLED TVs are native 4K, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports that are upgraded over their predecessors: the full 48Gbps of HDMI 2.1 bandwidth, up from the 40Gbps on the previous models. We also have LG's new α9 Gen5 processor, updated webOS 22, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

The new 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV starting at $1400 sounds good, but when you can find LG's current C1 OLED TV -- but in a larger 48-inch size -- for $400+ cheaper, what's the point? LG's C1 48-inch OLED TV is on special, and can be picked up from Amazon right now (at the time of writing, at least) for $996.