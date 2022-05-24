Woman impersonates daughter of elderly cancer patient, steals $400,000

A woman has been caught impersonating the daughter of an elderly cancer patient who she then stole more than $400,000 from.

The Florida woman named Ana Nunez impersonated the 70-year-old cancer patient while they were in the hospital. Authorities have accused Nunez of manipulating the elderly individual into giving Nunez her "power of attorney" by signing several documents that also included her possessions and bank accounts that contained approximately $437,000, per Local 10 News.

Furthermore, the scammer is now facing a slew of serious charges after being arrested on May 20, with additional charges being placed on Nunez' son, Pablo Figueroa, who was arrested in early May under suspicion of being an accomplice.

Notably, Nunez is currently facing several charges such as organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly, and theft from the elderly, which come with a $50,000 fine. This isn't the first criminal offense from Nunez, as she has been previously convicted in 2019 for grand theft auto and forging sensitive documentation.