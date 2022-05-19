Marvel signs a 20-year deal to bring back Stan Lee from the dead

A new report has revealed Marvel Studios has signed a 20-year deal to bring back Stan Lee from the dead through animation.

Stan Lee, the face of comic books, will be returning to the big screen in the form of his hit cameos, according to a new report.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel has entered into a 20-year-long deal with Genius Brands International and Lee's POW! Entertainment intellectual property company. The deal is to bring back comic book fans' beloved father figures in future Marvel-related products such as upcoming movies, merchandise, Disney theme park rides, or "experiences".

Stan Lee passed away in 2018, and his last cameo appearance was a posthumous digitally de-aged a car driver in Avengers: Endgame. The Hollywood Reporter writes that just because Marvel now has permission to digitally resurrect Lee in future movies, it doesn't mean that it will. The publication cited "insiders" cautioning that Lee's reappearance wouldn't be in the traditional way fans are expecting.