Marvel signs a 20-year deal to bring back Stan Lee from the dead

A new report has revealed Marvel Studios has signed a 20-year deal to bring back Stan Lee from the dead through animation.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, May 19 2022 1:35 AM CDT
Stan Lee, the face of comic books, will be returning to the big screen in the form of his hit cameos, according to a new report.

Marvel signs a 20-year deal to bring back Stan Lee from the dead 01 | TweakTown.com

A report from The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel has entered into a 20-year-long deal with Genius Brands International and Lee's POW! Entertainment intellectual property company. The deal is to bring back comic book fans' beloved father figures in future Marvel-related products such as upcoming movies, merchandise, Disney theme park rides, or "experiences".

Stan Lee passed away in 2018, and his last cameo appearance was a posthumous digitally de-aged a car driver in Avengers: Endgame. The Hollywood Reporter writes that just because Marvel now has permission to digitally resurrect Lee in future movies, it doesn't mean that it will. The publication cited "insiders" cautioning that Lee's reappearance wouldn't be in the traditional way fans are expecting.

"It really ensures that Stan, through digital technology and archival footage and other forms, will live in the most important venue, the Marvel movies, and Disney theme parks. It's a broad deal," said Andy Heyward, chairman and CEO of Genius Brands.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

