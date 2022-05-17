All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5 benchmark + 8K textures, FREE on Steam

Want to benchmark Unreal Engine 5? Now you can with EzBench on Steam, which is a free download... with ray tracing and 8K textures.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 17 2022 7:40 PM CDT
If you've been wanting to benchmark Unreal Engine 5, then now is your chance with the release of EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5-powered benchmark with ray tracing and even 8K textures.

EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5 benchmark + 8K textures, FREE on Steam
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

You'll need a monster GPU to handle it at 4K, with NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti being the fastest on the planet, and the highest score on EzBench without a doubt. I just ran it on my Intel Core i9-12900K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and scored just under 37,000 points. I'll run all my GPUs through it tomorrow, and have an article up ASAP.

EzBench developers recommend people use a GPU with at least 8GB of memory, where you can rewind back to the GeForce GTX 1080, but with ray tracing support you're going to need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 or RTX 30 series GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5 benchmark + 8K textures, FREE on Steam 06 | TweakTown.comEzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5 benchmark + 8K textures, FREE on Steam 07 | TweakTown.com

The new EzBench is 20GB and available on Steam here.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

