EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5 benchmark + 8K textures, FREE on Steam

If you've been wanting to benchmark Unreal Engine 5, then now is your chance with the release of EzBench: a new Unreal Engine 5-powered benchmark with ray tracing and even 8K textures.

You'll need a monster GPU to handle it at 4K, with NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti being the fastest on the planet, and the highest score on EzBench without a doubt. I just ran it on my Intel Core i9-12900K and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and scored just under 37,000 points. I'll run all my GPUs through it tomorrow, and have an article up ASAP.

EzBench developers recommend people use a GPU with at least 8GB of memory, where you can rewind back to the GeForce GTX 1080, but with ray tracing support you're going to need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 or RTX 30 series GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6000 series GPU.

The new EzBench is 20GB and available on Steam here.