PS1 classics on PS Plus have built-in save states and boosted FPS

Original PlayStation classics will have modern emulator convenience features like save states, rewind, and even FPS boost.

Published Mon, May 16 2022 11:10 AM CDT
Sony is bringing modern convenience features to PlayStation Classic games on its new PS Plus service.

Today Sony announced 119 games that will be available on its new three-tiered PlayStation Plus service (check them here). Original PlayStation and PSP games will actually have new features like save states, rewind, a new UI, and even FPS boost and resolution upscaling features similar to Microsoft's built-in backwards compatibility enhancement tech.

"Some titles that will show improved frame rates and higher-quality resolution compared to their original launch versions. For select original PlayStation and PSP classic games, members will also enjoy a new user interface with menus that allow you to save your game at any time, or even rewind the game if you want a do-over."

Sony is careful to say that only select games will make use of these features and not every title will be supported.

Remember that PS1 and PSP game downloads are only available to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

