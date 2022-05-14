All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This algae-powered computer system has run continously for over a year

Researchers have created a system that uses photosynthesis from Synechocystis algae to power a microprocessor for a year straight.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, May 14 2022 5:25 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A study on the algae-powered microprocessor titled "Powering a microprocessor by photosynthesis" has been published in the journal Energy & Environmental Science.

This algae-powered computer system has run continously for over a year 01 | TweakTown.com

The widespread Synechocystis species of non-toxic, blue-green algae has been used by researchers to power a microprocessor by harnessing photosynthesis. The system is about the size of an AA battery, contains some water, and allows ambient light in to facilitate photosynthesis. Photosynthesis generates a small electric current that interacts with an aluminum electrode, in turn powering the microprocessor.

"The growing Internet of Things needs an increasing amount of power, and we think this will have to come from systems that can generate energy, rather than simply store it like batteries. Our photosynthetic device doesn't run down the way a battery does because it's continually using light as the energy source," said Professor Christopher Howe in the University of Cambridge's Department of Biochemistry, joint senior author of the paper.

The device managed has managed to run for a year and counting and powers an Arm Cortex M0+ microprocessor, which is found in many Internet of Things (IoT) devices. It was subjected to semi-outdoor conditions with natural light and temperature fluctuations while in a domestic environment.

"We were impressed by how consistently the system worked over a long period of time-we thought it might stop after a few weeks but it just kept going," said Dr. Paolo Bombelli in the University of Cambridge's Department of Biochemistry, first author of the paper.

You can read more from the study here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Buy at Amazon

100 Pack AA High-Performance Alkaline Batteries, 10-Year Shelf Life

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.66
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/14/2022 at 5:25 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techxplore.com, doi.org

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.