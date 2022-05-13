Elden Ring is bigger than Call of Duty Vanguard in the United States

Elden Ring is so popular that it beat Call of Duty Vanguard's sales in the United States, despite COD's three-month head start.

Elden Ring is now the top-selling game in the United States year-to-date, the NPD Group reports.

Elden Ring is so big that it's dethroning some of gaming's biggest giants. FromSoftware's breakout RPG sensation sold 13.4 million units in little over a month, which is better than most games' lifetime sales. These massive numbers make Elden Ring the #1 game in the U.S. across multiple metrics, including trailing 12-month game sales (April 2021 - April 2022) and top 20 best-selling games of the year so far.

"Elden Ring was the 2nd best-selling title of April 2022. Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date and has surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard to become the best-selling premium game of the trailing 12-month period ending April 2022," NPD Group's Mat Piscatella said.

Call of Duty Vanguard has underperformed and missed Activision-Blizzard's expectations, leading to lower segment earnings, a significant decrease in monthly active users, and reduced in-game purchases.