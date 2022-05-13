All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elden Ring is bigger than Call of Duty Vanguard in the United States

Elden Ring is so popular that it beat Call of Duty Vanguard's sales in the United States, despite COD's three-month head start.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, May 13 2022 2:39 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elden Ring is now the top-selling game in the United States year-to-date, the NPD Group reports.

Elden Ring is bigger than Call of Duty Vanguard in the United States 18 | TweakTown.com

Elden Ring is so big that it's dethroning some of gaming's biggest giants. FromSoftware's breakout RPG sensation sold 13.4 million units in little over a month, which is better than most games' lifetime sales. These massive numbers make Elden Ring the #1 game in the U.S. across multiple metrics, including trailing 12-month game sales (April 2021 - April 2022) and top 20 best-selling games of the year so far.

"Elden Ring was the 2nd best-selling title of April 2022. Elden Ring remains the best-selling game of 2022 year-to-date and has surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard to become the best-selling premium game of the trailing 12-month period ending April 2022," NPD Group's Mat Piscatella said.

Call of Duty Vanguard has underperformed and missed Activision-Blizzard's expectations, leading to lower segment earnings, a significant decrease in monthly active users, and reduced in-game purchases.

Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/13/2022 at 2:39 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.