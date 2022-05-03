All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0

AMD confirms Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will drop this year: codename 'Raphael' has DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 + and so much more.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 3 2022 7:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just confirmed its next-gen codename "Raphael" CPUs will be the "ultimate processors for gaming rigs" when they drop later this year.

AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 01 | TweakTown.com

In a new roadmap for its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, AMD has confirmed that Raphael will be dropping in the last quarter of 2022 -- powered by the next-gen Zen 4 architecture -- and packing DDR5 memory support, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and more.

AMD also confirmed its "Dragon Range" and "Phoenix" CPUs: the new Dragon Range CPUs are new for 2023 and in AMD's words are the "number one choice for mobile gaming dominance". How? Dragon Range will pack the newest Zen 4 architecture "achieving the pinnacle of gaming performance", with the "highest core, thread, and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU", and will be the "fastest creator for productivity performance ever mobile PCs".

AMD... there's a spelling error there: "pinnacle" is spelt with an "a" not pinnicle with an "i".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$639.99
$639.99$549.00$589.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2022 at 7:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.