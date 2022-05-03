AMD confirms Ryzen 7000 series CPUs this year: Zen 4 + DDR5 + PCIe 5.0
AMD confirms Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will drop this year: codename 'Raphael' has DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 + and so much more.
AMD has just confirmed its next-gen codename "Raphael" CPUs will be the "ultimate processors for gaming rigs" when they drop later this year.
In a new roadmap for its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, AMD has confirmed that Raphael will be dropping in the last quarter of 2022 -- powered by the next-gen Zen 4 architecture -- and packing DDR5 memory support, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, and more.
AMD also confirmed its "Dragon Range" and "Phoenix" CPUs: the new Dragon Range CPUs are new for 2023 and in AMD's words are the "number one choice for mobile gaming dominance". How? Dragon Range will pack the newest Zen 4 architecture "achieving the pinnacle of gaming performance", with the "highest core, thread, and cache ever for a mobile gaming CPU", and will be the "fastest creator for productivity performance ever mobile PCs".
AMD... there's a spelling error there: "pinnacle" is spelt with an "a" not pinnicle with an "i".
