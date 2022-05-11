All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation Plus subs drop and most gamers still aren't subscribed

PlayStation Plus subscribers have dropped in Q4 2021, and most PS gamers aren't subscribed, but network services spending is up.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, May 11 2022 12:11 PM CDT
Sony's latest financial report gives an update on PlayStation Plus subscriber counts, revealing a dip as network services revenues increase.

PlayStation Plus subs drop and most gamers still aren't subscribed 17 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

PlayStation Plus subscribers have dropped to 47.4 million as of Q4 FY21, down some 600,000 users from the all-time high of 48 million subscribers set in Q3.

PlayStation Plus subs drop and most gamers still aren't subscribed 18 | TweakTown.com

Other key performance indicators from Sony's documents show that most online PlayStation gamers still are not subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Our records show that 55%, or more than half of PlayStation's total monthly active users, aren't subscribed to PS Plus.

PlayStation Plus subs drop and most gamers still aren't subscribed 19 | TweakTown.com

This strongly suggests that most of Sony's active online userbase is playing free-to-play titles as F2P games do not require PS Plus in order to play. This deduction is also supported by the significant portion of add-on content revenues earned through the year.

PlayStation Plus subs drop and most gamers still aren't subscribed 15 | TweakTown.com

What's also interesting is the dip corresponds with an increase in network services, the segment that includes PS Now and PS Plus subscription revenues as well as any advertising revenues. The raise in earnings may indicate two things: Higher PS Now subscription sign-ups as gamers may be preparing for the new three-tiered PS Plus plan, or higher revenues from ads.

Stay in the know: Sony Fiscal Year 2021 Coverage Catalog

NEWS SOURCE:sony.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

