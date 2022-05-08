All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony may have leaked new Gotham Knights multiplayer features

Sony may have accidentally leaked a new major feature coming to Warner Bros. Montreal's ambitions-open world Gotham Knights game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, May 8 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Sony may have accidentally revealed expanded co-op for WB Montreal's new Gotham Knights game.

Sony may have leaked new Gotham Knights multiplayer features 75 | TweakTown.com
According to the PlayStation Store listing, Gotham Knights will feature four-player network co-op in one session. The developers at WB Montreal had previously confirmed that only two players could join in the same group. In fact, the entire in-game crime city world of Gotham was built specifically for solo or paired play.

Sony may have leaked new Gotham Knights multiplayer features 32 | TweakTown.com

"Focusing more on the idea of the immediate team-up of two allowed us to say, 'OK, we can build a world that works perfectly well for either solo play or pairing off,'" creative director Patrick Redding told IGN in 2021.

It's possible the PS Store listing is erroneous. The page says "release date to be determined," yet WB Games announced an official October release date just months ago.

Or maybe WB Montreal is adding in four-player co-op after all...

NEWS SOURCE:store.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

