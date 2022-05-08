NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti unlocked with XOC BIOS: now pushes 890W

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has a 450W power limit... not anymore... not for overclockers at least: 890W power unlocked.

NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card has a high TDP by default, with 450W at default... but now we have professional overclockers pushing it up to a huge 890W power limit.

MegaSizeGPU has uploaded a screenshot to Twitter from GPU-Z teasing the insane 890W power limit on the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. The screenshot is proof that the unlocked GPU was hitting 890W, which is virtually double the 450W default TDP... crazy stuff, all from a custom XOC BIOS.

This isn't for you or I, but rather extreme overclockers who are pushing their modified GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards to the absolute limits with a special XOC BIOS. MegaSizeGPU was rocking the custom ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition graphics card, with the special XOC BIOS and insane 890W unlocked power limit.

There is of course some exotic LN2 cooling used, the same stuff that froze the T-1000 in Terminator 2, but what's impressive here is that the XOC BIOS was used to push a card like the ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti... and not the bonkers custom GALAX HOF and EVGA KINGPIN variants of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti which have not one, but two 16-pin PCIe power connectors.

The ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 3090 Ti can be pushed up to around 615W, with the GA102 GPU on its own using close to 500W of that.