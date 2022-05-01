All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS unleashes ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition GPU

ASUS follows up its GUNDAM-themed GPUs with the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card, man it's a beaut.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 1 2022 8:32 PM CDT
ASUS has just launched its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition, a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 -- non-Ti -- themed on anime-mecha story EVANGELION.

ASUS unleashes ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition GPU 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card uses the ROG Strix OC design and is the now fourth variant of the card. ASUS is going with a wicked-looking green/purple design, with black/red throughout -- themed like EVANGELION -- with fantastic results.

You're not going to be able to buy the card anywhere, with CoolPC store the first to take preorders. CoolPC says that they will only have 15 of the new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics cards for sale, with the Taiwanese store selling them for 63,990 TWD which works out to around $2173 in the US.

ASUS unleashes ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition GPU 03 | TweakTown.comASUS unleashes ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition GPU 04 | TweakTown.com

There's not much new underneath: with no surprise huge OC or anything -- with GPU boost clocks of up to 1890MHz -- and the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be faster, but you're not buying the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card for its raw speed... but rather its meaning... as a fan, or collector of EVANGELION products.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

