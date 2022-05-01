ASUS unleashes ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition GPU

ASUS follows up its GUNDAM-themed GPUs with the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card, man it's a beaut.

ASUS has just launched its ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition, a new custom GeForce RTX 3090 -- non-Ti -- themed on anime-mecha story EVANGELION.

VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card uses the ROG Strix OC design and is the now fourth variant of the card. ASUS is going with a wicked-looking green/purple design, with black/red throughout -- themed like EVANGELION -- with fantastic results.

You're not going to be able to buy the card anywhere, with CoolPC store the first to take preorders. CoolPC says that they will only have 15 of the new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics cards for sale, with the Taiwanese store selling them for 63,990 TWD which works out to around $2173 in the US.

There's not much new underneath: with no surprise huge OC or anything -- with GPU boost clocks of up to 1890MHz -- and the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

Read more: MSI x EVANGELION: PC gear inspired by Neon Genesis Evangelion anime

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is going to be faster, but you're not buying the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 EVANGELION Edition graphics card for its raw speed... but rather its meaning... as a fan, or collector of EVANGELION products.