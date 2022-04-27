All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA intros XG8 Series PCIe 4.0 SSDs: available at up to 4TB

KIOXIA expands its PCIe 4.0 family of SSDs with the XG8 Series, ready for high-end notebooks, desktop + gaming + workstation PCs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 12:04 AM CDT
KIOXIA has just introduced the latest member of its growing PCIe 4.0 family of SSDs, with the new XG8 Series of client SSDs for high-end notebooks, desktops, gaming PCs, workstations, and even data center boot applications.

KIOXIA intros XG8 Series PCIe 4.0 SSDs: available at up to 4TB 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new KIOXIA XG8 Series SSDs are available in the super-fast PCIe 4.0 interface, in the M.2 type 2280 form factor. We've got the latest TCG Pyrite 2.01 and TCG Opal 2.01 standards. What does this mean? KIOXIA explains that these standards "ensure data is kept secure at home, in the office, or on the road. In addition, the XG8 Series features end-to-end data path protection for greater data integrity".

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president, SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "With the addition of the XG8 Series we are proud to offer a comprehensive client PCIe 4.0 portfolio. Built with our fifth generation BiCS FLASHTM 3D flash memory, the XG8 Series delivers a next-generation solution for client and data center boot applications in need of advanced performance".

The new KIOXIA XG8 Series SSDs are available in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities and are "now available for customer evaluation".

Additional Features Include:

  • Forward-looking support for NVMe® 1.4 feature set and Basic Management Commands over System Management Bus (SMBus), which enables tighter thermal management for PCs
  • Power Loss Notification is supported to protect data against forced shut-downs
  • Sideband signals (PERST#, CLKREQ# and PLN#) are available in both 1.8V and 3.3V (current client models support 3.3V only) enabling support for more platforms
