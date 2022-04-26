Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey: 'Elon is the singular solution I trust'

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey: Elon Musk 'is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend light of conciousness'.

Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 12:14 AM CDT
President Trump won't be returning to Twitter any time soon, while SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has just secured Twitter for $44 billion... and ex-CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, is singing Musk's praises.

In a series of new tweets, Jack said that doesn't believe "anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness".

Jack continued: "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive" is the right one. This is also Parag's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart".

FYI: when Jack mentions "Parag" that is Parag Agrawal, the current CEO of Twitter.

Jack's tweets actually started off with: "I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step".

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

