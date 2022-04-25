Twitter officially accepts Elon Musk's buyout offer, internet erupts

Twitter has officially announced in a press release that it 'entered into a definitive agreement' with Elon Musk to sell Twitter.

Twitter has announced that it has entered a "definitive agreement" to be acquired by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

After facing pressure from shareholders to reconsider Musk's offer of $46.5 billion to purchase Twitter, the company has rolled out a new press release that states the Twitter board has accepted Musk's offer to buy out the company at $54.20 a share.

In an effort to stop Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter the board of directors unanimously decided to take a "poison pill" that allows existing shareholders to purchase Twitter stock at a discount price, in an effort to dilute the holdings of any new investors and thwart Musk's attempt at securing a deal.

The press release states that Musk's purchase at $54.20 a share is a 38% premium on Twitter's closing stock price on April 1, 2022, which was the last day before Musk revealed that he owned an approximate 9% state in Twitter.

Read more: Elon Musk confirms the leaked text messages with Bill Gates are real

"The Twitter Board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon's proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing. The proposed transaction will deliver a substantial cash premium, and we believe it is the best path forward for Twitter's stockholders," said Bret Taylor, Twitter's Independent Board Chair.

"Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world. Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important," said Parag Agrawal, Twitter's CEO.

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment