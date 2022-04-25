All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Twitter hit with pressure from shareholders over Elon Musk's big offer

Sources close to the deal have said that Twitter's board is facing pressure from shareholders to reconsider Elon Musk's deal.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 2:06 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered to purchase Twitter at $46.5 billion, and reports indicate that Twitter and Musk were scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the offer.

Twitter hit with pressure from shareholders over Elon Musk's big offer 01 | TweakTown.com

Now, the Financial Times has reported that sources close to the deal have said that Twitter is facing pressure to seek a deal with Musk for the sale of Twitter, despite the second largest social media company taking a "poison pill" that would allow existing shareholders to purchase Twitter stock at a discount price, in an effort to dilute the holdings of any new investors and thwart Musk's attempt at securing a deal.

However, if many shareholders back Musk in a tender offer and accept his bid for the company, Twitter's negotiating power would take a hit as the board would be going against many of its shareholders. Even with its defensive "poison pill" and a portion of its shareholders backing it, Twitter may not hold enough negotiating power.

The Guardian has reported that Musk is currently "in takeover talks" with Twitter and that the Tesla CEO's "best and final bid" will remain at $54.20 a share, with funding already secured.

Read more: Elon Musk shifts plan on buying Twitter, teases strategy in new tweet

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: NASA confirms 1,000+ foot-wide asteroid will approach Earth this April

Read more: 17 solar flares cause Sun blast to hit Earth at nearly 2 million mph

Read more: Ukraine army hits jackpot, captures Russia's most modern equipment

Buy at Amazon

NASA Hat Embroidered Snapback Trucker Hat/Beanie/Bucket Hat/Baseball

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.55
$19.55$19.55-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/25/2022 at 5:21 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:financialpost.com, theguardian.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.