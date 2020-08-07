Rocksteady's new game is a Superman game, combined with Suicide Squad

Rocksteady confirms it is working on a new Suicide Squad game, that somehow ties in Superman -- and my hype meter just exploded.

We knew that something was brewing over at Rocksteady in the form of a new Superman game -- and even though we thought there was NOT a new Superman game in development at Rocksteady, it is official: there's a new Suicide Squad game on the way but that's not all. Oh man, check out the tweet:

So I've been following virtually every major Twitter account that I can for DC FanDome, which is a new event coming where we should get our first real trailer to Zack Snyder's Justice League. Because of that, I was sitting at my PC at nearly midnight my time and saw this news from Rocksteady Studios on Twitter.

It is a movie-style poster with Superman in all his glory, looking quite pissed off and maybe his heat vision is going a bit nuts here in the photo after a fight. It's a very hero-style shot and I love it... the spit curl, I'm digging -- as it's a small departure from the Superman in the DCEU with Henry Cavill in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

We could have an evil Superman here, which is something that will be more in line with what Snyder had planned with his 5-movie arc in the DCEU. The original Justice League movie was meant to feature an evil Superman that would have a black suit -- in the end we got something that should just be memory holed.

Zack Snyder's Justice League should feature a different Superman, and that's something we haven't seen yet -- and should, hopefully, at DC FanDome.

Are we looking at a Justice League vs Suicide Squad game? I mean, that would be amazing... or is that Bizarro? Rocksteady... you bastards, I love it.