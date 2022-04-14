All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Man shoots Ukraine flag projection at DC Russian Embassy in wild video

A group of individuals has projected Ukraine's flag onto the Russian embassy in DC, sparking a long game of cat and mouse.

@JakConnorTT
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 3:34 AM CDT
The Russian embassy in DC has been hit with a projection of the Ukraine flag, which wasn't appreciated by members inside.

The video has gone viral on the Ukraine subreddit and was originally posted to Twitter by Benjamin Wittes, an American legal journalist and Senior Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution, where he said, "We lit up the Russian embassy in blue and yellow but the Checkists inside had a surprise for us. They are using their own spotlights to wash us out."

From the above video, a projection of the Ukrainian flag can be seen moving onto a wall of the Russian embassy which was quickly followed by a spotlight from somewhere close to the base of the building beaming upwards and following the flag around in an attempt to drown out the colors with white light. The group broadcasted the entire event for 42 minutes, and the video has since been viewed nearly 140,000 times since being posted.

NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription
