All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Hyundai's first EV made in the USA: Genesis GV70 rolls out in December

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) announces it will be making its first US-built Santa Fe Hybrid in the USA this year.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 10:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Hyundai has announced that it will be investing $7.4 billion in the US by 2025 to make a "suite" of EVs, upgrade its factories, and develop smart mobility technologies.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) announced it will be expanding its SUV production capabilities later this year, with the introduction of a hybrid version of the Santa Fe -- the new Santa Fe Hybrid -- that will join the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe, Tucson SUVs, and Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle on the Montgomery assembly line.

The company will begin with the electrified Santa Fa Hybrid at its Montgomery, Alabama plant in October which will see a $300 million initial investment, creating 200 jobs. I doubt we'll see the first EV roll off the production line in December 2022 exactly, as with everything these days in the post-pandemic world: delays, delays, delays.

Hyundai's first EV made in the USA: Genesis GV70 rolls out in December 03 | TweakTown.com

Ernie Kim, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama said: "Hyundai Motor Company is taking its first steps toward bringing electric vehicle production to the United States. We are excited to showcase our team members in producing electric vehicles here in Alabama".

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey added: "Over the years, we have developed an enduring partnership with Hyundai, and it's been great to witness the profound economic impacts of the company's continued investments in Alabama. Hyundai's new growth plans in Montgomery will help prepare the state's auto industry for the EV revolution while also aligning with our strategic initiatives such as Drive Electric Alabama. This is another major milestone for our friends at Hyundai".

Buy at Amazon

Decorative accessory interior

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$5.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 10:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hyundainews.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.