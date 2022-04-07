All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Bungie is gearing up for Destiny films and TV shows

Bungie is gearing up its workforce for big transmedia aspirations that may include Destiny film and/or TV show adaptations.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 5:11 PM CDT
Bungie is currently ramping up its workforce to adapt Destiny and other franchises into movies and TV shows.

Bungie hasn't hid its transmedia aspirations and is currently hiring a new Linear Media producer to lead these initiatives. Sony, who will acquire the studio for $3.6 billion, wants to help expand Destiny beyond gaming through its PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures labels.

There isn't any one format for Destiny's transmedia expansion. Bungie lists different types of media from books to TV shows and films in the listing. "As the Senior Producer for Destiny Linear Media, you'll produce projects that extend the franchise into new categories including TV, films, books, comics and audio formats," the job listing reads.

The Linear Media listing specifically mentions coordinating with streaming giants, networks, and broadcasters for transmedia projects.

  • Create, manage, and drive Destiny IP approval process for all externally-developed linear media stories
  • Experience with licensed products, and/or animation, scripted television development or current programming
  • Work with external producers, studio production executives, network and/or publisher(s) to solve creative and production-related issues
Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

