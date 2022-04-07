Epic Games teams up with LEGO to revolutionize the metaverse
Epic Games has signed a long-term partnership with LEGO to help shape the early stages of a family-friendly metaverse platform.
Epic's vision of the nebulous metaverse is starting to take shape beyond Fortnite. The gaming giant is taking literal building blocks from LEGO to help build the foundation for its new web 3.0 infrastructure as part of a significant new multi-year agreement between Epic and LEGO.
Epic and LEGO promise to deliver a safe, kid-friendly digital experience for children of all ages to enjoy. The experience itself is never really defined, but expect some sort of cross-platform online game that probably includes VR, AR, consoles and PC in one cohesive package.
"The two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together," Epic said in a press release.
"The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space."
The LEGO Group and Epic Games have agreed to three principles which will ensure the digital spaces they develop deliver engaging play opportunities safely:
- Protect children's right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.
- Safeguard children's privacy by putting their best interests first.
- Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.
