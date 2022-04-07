All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Games teams up with LEGO to revolutionize the metaverse

Epic Games has signed a long-term partnership with LEGO to help shape the early stages of a family-friendly metaverse platform.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 3:20 PM CDT
Epic Games has signed a long-term partnership with LEGO to help shape the early formative years of the "new internet."

Epic's vision of the nebulous metaverse is starting to take shape beyond Fortnite. The gaming giant is taking literal building blocks from LEGO to help build the foundation for its new web 3.0 infrastructure as part of a significant new multi-year agreement between Epic and LEGO.

Epic and LEGO promise to deliver a safe, kid-friendly digital experience for children of all ages to enjoy. The experience itself is never really defined, but expect some sort of cross-platform online game that probably includes VR, AR, consoles and PC in one cohesive package.

"The two companies will team up to build an immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages to enjoy together," Epic said in a press release.

"The family-friendly digital experience will give kids access to tools that will empower them to become confident creators and deliver amazing play opportunities in a safe and positive space."

The LEGO Group and Epic Games have agreed to three principles which will ensure the digital spaces they develop deliver engaging play opportunities safely:

  • Protect children's right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.
  • Safeguard children's privacy by putting their best interests first.
  • Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.
NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

