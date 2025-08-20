LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight goes open-world with Arkham-style combat

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has been unveiled at Gamescom 2025, showcasing Batman Arkham games combat and an open-world Gotham City.

One of the highlights of the Gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live was the newly announced LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

LEGO Batman will throw players into a fully open-world Gotham City, where Batman fans can enjoy everything from throwing batarangs at criminals to driving around in the Batmobile at high speeds, collecting coins. The upcoming title is being developed by TT Games, which is the studio behind LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and will be arriving on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch 2.

In addition to the classic Batman goodness, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature many references from iconic Batman movies and comic books. The trailer showcases many aspects of the title, including the villains players will be up against and the combat they will be able to enjoy. Judging from what the trailer showcases, the combat appears to be heavily inspired by the Batman Arkham games, which is a good thing to see, as the combat in those titles was arguably the best part of the games.

"Whether he's the wrathful Dark Knight, the brilliant detective, or the unlikely father of the 'Batfam,' Batman has constantly evolved - shaped by the world around him while remaining a timeless symbol," said Jim Lee, President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer, DC. "This game brings together nearly every facet of his legacy, letting you experience the full range of what makes Batman iconic. Built with incredible care, creativity, and deep respect for the mythos, TT Games has crafted a love letter to the world of Batman," added Lee

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is releasing on the Nintendo Switch 2, Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.