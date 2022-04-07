All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'HOF OC Lab Edition' PCB spotted in the nude

GALAX's incredible PCB and 28-phase VRM design on the custom GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'HOF OC Lab Edition' smile for the camera.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 7:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

GALAX has its new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti "HOF OC Lab Edition" graphics card doing the rounds, with Japanese extreme OC master "Duck OC" getting one of the first of them off the production line.

GALAX GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 'HOF OC Lab Edition' PCB spotted in the nude 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

It appears "Duck OC" has one of the first cards, and has stripped the GALAX RTX 3090 Ti "HOF OC Lab Edition" down to its PCB... and man, it is beautiful. We have a fully-custom PCB, one of the best GA102 GPUs that NVIDIA makes, a huge 24+4-phase VRM design (18+3 on NVIDIA's in-house reference) and so much more under the hood.

GALAX doesn't just use a single 16-pin PCIe power connector, but rather two 16-pin PCIe power connectors that each pump 600W of power... for a total of 1275W of power. You will need the custom "XOC" BIOS that overclockers have access to, and the GALAX RTX 3090 Ti "HOF OC Lab Edition" GPU is just that.

This is a very limited edition version of the card, with a beautiful custom waterblock and backplate that has been specifically designed for the GALAX RTX 3090 Ti "HOF OC Lab Edition".

Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti AMP Extreme Holo (ZT-A30910B-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2099.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/7/2022 at 5:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.