All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe 4.0 Gen4 SSD worth $2000 🔥

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 ready for Unreal Engine 5

The new AMD Software Adrenalin 22.4.1 drivers have support for Unreal Engine 5 and CitySample, from The Matrix Awakens experience.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 6 2022 6:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just released its latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers, which have support for Unreal Engine 5 and City Sample -- both of which were just unleashed by Epic Games.

AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 ready for Unreal Engine 5 505 | TweakTown.com

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers will work with Unreal Engine 5, which is available for a 20GB download on the Epic Games Launcher, while City Sample is the technology infused together that created The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience... City Sample is a much larger 93GB download.

The new Radeon GPU drivers will let you check it out, as well as fix some issues with visual artifacts in Horizon: Zero Dawn on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, as well as some issues when changing resolution while using Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology.

You can read more about and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers right here (539MB download).

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming OC 16G (GV-R68XTGAMING OC-16GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1319.99
$1319.99$1149.99$1479.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/6/2022 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.