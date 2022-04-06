AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 ready for Unreal Engine 5
The new AMD Software Adrenalin 22.4.1 drivers have support for Unreal Engine 5 and CitySample, from The Matrix Awakens experience.
AMD has just released its latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers, which have support for Unreal Engine 5 and City Sample -- both of which were just unleashed by Epic Games.
The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers will work with Unreal Engine 5, which is available for a 20GB download on the Epic Games Launcher, while City Sample is the technology infused together that created The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience... City Sample is a much larger 93GB download.
The new Radeon GPU drivers will let you check it out, as well as fix some issues with visual artifacts in Horizon: Zero Dawn on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, as well as some issues when changing resolution while using Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology.
- Read more: Matrix Awakens 'City Sample' Unreal Engine 5 free download announced
- Read more: Here's a list of the game developers working on Unreal Engine 5 games
You can read more about and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers right here (539MB download).