AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 ready for Unreal Engine 5

The new AMD Software Adrenalin 22.4.1 drivers have support for Unreal Engine 5 and CitySample, from The Matrix Awakens experience.

AMD has just released its latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers, which have support for Unreal Engine 5 and City Sample -- both of which were just unleashed by Epic Games.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers will work with Unreal Engine 5, which is available for a 20GB download on the Epic Games Launcher, while City Sample is the technology infused together that created The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience... City Sample is a much larger 93GB download.

The new Radeon GPU drivers will let you check it out, as well as fix some issues with visual artifacts in Horizon: Zero Dawn on the Radeon RX 6800 XT, as well as some issues when changing resolution while using Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) technology.

You can read more about and download the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1 drivers right here (539MB download).