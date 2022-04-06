UFO report from Pentagon reveals 'unaccounted for pregnancies' & more

A Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by The Sun has uncovered 1,574 documents related to UFOs and the AATIP program.

The U.S. government has released a database containing 1,574 pages of material to The Sun on April 5th 2022 after the British tabloid filed an FOIA request four years ago. The FOIA request sought documents related to the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), which only became publicly known about in 2017.

One report titled "Anomalous Acute and Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues," from March 2010, describes alleged effects inflicted on "human observers by anomalous advanced aerospace systems." The report contains details from 42 cases from medical files and 300 "unpublished" cases relating to brain damage, nerve damage, heart palpitations, and headaches resulting from UFO encounters.

The report also includes a list from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) gathered between 1873 and 1994 that collects all of the biological effects observed in alleged human interactions with UFOs. The MUFON non-profit group reported that some of these encounters resulted in "unaccounted for pregnancy," "apparent abduction," paralysis, and perceived experiences of telepathy, teleportation, and levitation.

