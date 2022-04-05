All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
China's police robot dog barks orders at people to stay at their homes

China has equipped a robot dog with speakers so it can yell at people to stay within their homes amid a new wave of COVID-19.

Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 2:34 AM CDT
A video has surfaced online that shows a remote-controlled robot dog walking down a street in China, barking orders and making announcements.

The above video posted by Jay In Shanghai shows a robot dog walking down a street in Shanghai, China, and attached to the dog via some kind of strap is a megaphone that can be heard making announcements. Shanghai is currently facing one of its most severe waves of COVID-19 as Chinese health officials have reported record numbers of new cases following an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

The robot dog seen in the above video is barking out COVID-19-related announcements to residents, most likely informing them that they must stay within their homes at all times, with Reuters reporting that Chinese residents in the affected area aren't even allowed to leave their home to take their garbage out. Reports indicate that Shanghai has recorded less than 8,000 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases and 438 symptomatic cases as of April 3.

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

